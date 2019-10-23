Man charged in deadly hit-and-run crash in Dillon

UPDATE: An arrest has been made in the deadly hit-and-run crash in Dillon. Perrice Cortez Lott was arrested on Wednesday, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins of the South Carolina Highway Patrol. He was charged with leaving the scene of a collision involving death.

This is a developing story. Return here for updates as we work to gather more information.

DILLON, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for help after a deadly hit-and-run crash Monday evening.

Tony Alexander Smith, 26, of Dillon, died after being hit by two vehicles on Highway 301 South, not far from Woodle Drive. It happened around 7:13 pm. Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley says an autopsy will be done on Tuesday.

According to the Highway Patrol, the crash involved an unknown vehicle, a Kia, and a pedestrian. The first vehicle that hit Smith did not stop, so they are looking for that driver. Then, a second car hit Smith, who was already lying on the road. The driver of the second car did stop and called for help.

The coroner’s office and the SCHP are investigating.

If you have any information about this crash you are asked to call the South Carolina Highway Patrol at *47 or *HP.

