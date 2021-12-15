Man charged in Florence murder released on bond

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — One of two brothers charged with murder in connection with a Florence shooting in March has now been released on bond.

Freddie Wells of Florence, was charged with murder, armed robbery, and criminal conspiracy in the death of Leo Junior Brockington, 47, of Florence.

On Friday, he was granted a $100,000 bond, and he posted the bond Tuesday, according to the Florence Circuit Court.

Freddie Wells’ brother Johnny Anthony Wells was also charged in the murder. He worked for several different police departments in South Carolina, most recently with the Hampton Police Department in 2014. He left the agency in October of that year because he was “unable to perform duties of a police officer due to a medical condition,” according to the SC Criminal Justice Academy.