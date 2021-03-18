Man charged in kidnapping, rape that started near ‘South of the Border’ in Dillon

ROBESON CO, N.C. (WBTW) – A Robeson County man has been charged in connection with a kidnapping and rape that began in the area of a South of the Border business.

David Earl Page, 52, of Rowland, was arrested Thursday morning in Maxton. He has been charged with first-degree kidnapping, felonious restraint, first-degree rape, attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The victim was abducted on March 11 at around 4:17 p.m. and taken to Rowland, N.C., according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies searched locations on Henderson Street and Highway 501 South at 7:15 a.m. Thursday on warrants related to kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Dillon County Sheriff’s Office also issued warrants on Page for the offenses of carjacking, kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Page was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center on a $3.3 million dollar secured bond for the North Carolina criminal offenses.

“This investigation shows the caring nature of law enforcement agencies from across state lines and should be a clear indicator to the criminal element that you can run but you can’t hide,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. “I want to thank Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell and his staff as we came together as one to bring justice to the victim and her family that experienced this despicable crime.”

“Had this suspect been in prison rather than being released back on the streets on parole, this particular incident wouldn’t have occurred. Now the victim has to live with this torment the rest of her life,” Wilkins added.

Late Friday night, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office released a picture of what it calls a “person of interest” in the case.

Person of interest in case (Courtesy: Robeson County Sheriff’s Office)

The investigation is ongoing. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive (Fayetteville Office) assisted with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.