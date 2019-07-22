Man charged in shooting death at Dillon nightclub

DILLON, SC (WBTW) – A 28-year-old man has been charged with murder after shooting death at a Dillon nightclub.

Brandon Terrell Whittington, of Lake View, was arrested in New Jersey by US Marshalls last week and has been extradited back to Dillon County. According to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, Whittington shot and killed Aljawan Leem 26, of Dillon on June 7 at the Escalade Club.

Whittington is currently in custody at the Dillon County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

