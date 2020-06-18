Man charged in shooting deaths of 2 people at Dillon mobile home park

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been charged in the recent shooting at a mobile home park in Dillon that left two people dead.

Joshua Isiah Norman, 24, was arrested and charged with two counts of murder, according to Capt. Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office,

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday at the Pine Village MHP, the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The coroner has ordered autopsies of the deceased.

Norman is currently in custody at the Dillon County Detention Center.

No further details are available at this time. Count on News13 for updates.