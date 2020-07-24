Man charged in shooting deaths of father, daughter mistaken for deer while hunting in SC

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A South Carolina man faces charges stemming from a deadly shooting while hunting that killed a father and his daughter when they were mistaken for deer.

Sean Michael Peterson

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said four hunters were attempting to move deer, also known as driving deer, on Barracada Road in Walterboro when two of them were shot after being mistaken for a deer.

Those hunters were later identified as 30-year-old Kim Drawdy and his 9-year-old daughter, Lauren.

The accident happened in the woods behind Drawdy’s house. It was the last day of deer hunting season.

A spokesperson for the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office on Friday confirmed Sean Michael Peterson, of Colleton County, was arrested on Wednesday and is charged with the shooting death of Drawdy and his daughter.

Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey said both victims died from “buckshot wounds to the torso” and ruled the death accidental.

According to court records in Colleton County, Peterson has been charged with two counts of the negligent use of firearms while hunting that resulted in death.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is the investigating agency.