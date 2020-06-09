Man charged with 2 counts of felony DUI after Marion County crash

MARION CO, SC (WBTW) – Troopers have charged a man with two counts of felony DUI resulting in death after a crash in Marion County.

Joseph Davis, 42, was charged in connection with a crash on SC 41A near Davis Landing Court on June 2 that killed two people, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The two people killed in the crash have been identified as Maxwell Davis Jr., 41, of Marion, who died at the scene, and Eric Davis, 38, of Dillon County, who died after being airlifted to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, according to the coroner.

Davis was driving an SUV when he ran off the roadway, crossed the center line, and overturned, according to SCHP. Two other passengers were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

According to the public index, a bond hearing for Davis is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

