Man charged with 4 counts of attempted murder by Hartsville Police

News
Posted: / Updated:

W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Hartsville Police have charged a man with 4 counts of attempted murder on Thursday in connection to a shooting that happened last week in the city.

According to booking records, Deonte Frankwon Hamilton is charged with four counts of attempted murder. He is also charged with criminal conspiracy, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a weapon, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and discharging firearms into a dwelling by the Hartsville Police Department.

Booking records also show that Hamilton is charged with manslaughter / voluntary manslaughter and violation of probation by Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Hamilton is being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center after a judge denied him bond.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Trending Stories