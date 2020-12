MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Lancaster County man is accused of assaulting a 13-year old on Ocean Boulevard.

Brandon Dewitt, 19, is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

According to a police report, the assault happened Thursday (12/10) in the 300 block of Ocean Boulevard.

Officers say Dewitt kicked, punched and slammed the person to the ground. The alleged assault left the teen with a concussion.

At last check, Dewitt is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.