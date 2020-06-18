Man charged with attempted murder in Loris faces new charges in Marion

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – A man who was recently charged with attempted murder in Loris now faces new charges in Marion County.

Jonathan Hemingway, 33, who police said allegedly robbed a victim at gunpoint after losing bets at a Loris bar, has been transferred from J. Reuben Long to the Marion County Detention Center to face charges for a separate case.

According to Marion police, Hemingway is accused of robbing another man at gunpoint – this time at a home in the city of Marion on Sept. 27.

Hemingway told the victim to give him everything in his pockets, according to the report, which is the same thing police said he told the victim in the Loris case. He allegedly robbed the victim in Marion of his Android phone and about $70.

Hemingway is charged with armed robbery, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, and petit or simple larceny.

He remains in the Marion County Detention Center.