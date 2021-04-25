Man charged with boating under the influence, killing 1, injuring 4 in Myrtle Beach, released on bond to house arrest

HORRY CO, S.C. (WBTW) — The driver of a boat involved in a deadly crash has been released on bond to home detention after being charged with boating under the influence.

John Kody Ray, 27, of Surfside Beach, has been released on a $21,000 bond after being charged with boating under the influence of alcohol, bodily damage or death result, and two counts of violation of navigation rules and regulation. He was released to home detention, according to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center site.

Police said four people were taken to the hospital after the boat hit the ramp section of a floating deck on the Intercoastal Waterway at Watergate Drive in Myrtle Beach at 8:23 P.M. on April 11. Ray was operating the boat at the time, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

The coroner said one of the passengers, Corey Parag, a 28-year-old from Myrtle Beach, died because of injuries he received in the crash.

Another person in the boat is 18 years old. The ages and conditions of the other passengers were not disclosed.

Law enforcement and the Department of Natural Resources are investigating the incident.