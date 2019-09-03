Man charged with DUI in motorcycle crash that killed Myrtle Beach woman

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A man has been charged with DUI after a deadly motorcycle crash in Myrtle Beach.
Stephen Thomas Saldo, 67, was charged with DUI, less than .10, 1st offense , on Monday. Saldo refused to provide a breath sample, which resulted in immediate suspension of his license, according to police. The officer at the crash said Saldo smelled of alcohol, slurred his speech and had glassy, bloodshot eyes.
Jennifer Wing, 58, of Myrtle Beach, died at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center on Sunday night from injuries sustained in the wreck, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy.
The crash happened at the intersection of Harrelson Boulevard and Radar Road, Bellamy said.
Myrtle Beach police are still investigating the incident.
