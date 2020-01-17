Man charged with kidnapping woman for ‘sexual servitude’ after NC deputy hit by SUV

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina man faces new charges of kidnapping and forcible sex offense after deputies responded to a report of a woman being “attacked,” according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kevin Michael was initially charged with possession with intent to sell and distribute cocaine, manufacturing in a dwelling or place of business and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is now also charged with first-degree kidnapping and two counts of second-degree forcible sex offense.

At about 7:26 a.m. Tuesday deputies responded to 152 Kanoy Road for a “disturbance” in which a woman was being “attacked,” the sheriff’s office said.

Two deputies were on scene when a woman driving a large SUV, which was inside a garage, smashed through the garage door and hit one of the deputies in the parking lot. The deputy was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition.

A deputy reportedly fired shots when the SUV did not stop.

The woman behind the wheel was shot and taken to a hospital.

She was alone in the vehicle and is believed to have been the victim trying to flee the scene after calling 911, according to The Dispatch.

Michael, who was also at the scene, was arrested.

Arrest warrants reveal Michael kidnapped a woman to hold her in “sexual servitude” against her will. The victim was seriously injured and sexually assaulted.

The SBI is investigating.