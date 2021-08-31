Man charged with murder, armed robbery after victim found dead in car in Darlington County

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) – An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly shooting in Darlington County.

Dontrelle Huff was booked into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. He’s charged with murder, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and criminal conspiracy, according to booking records.

Officials confirm that Huff’s arrest is in connection with the death of a man this past June, in which the victim was found in a car with gunshot wounds. It happened near Patrick Highway and East Home Avenue on June 9.

Authorities told News13 previously that the victim appeared to have died from gunshot wounds and that the case was being investigated as a homicide.

Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee has not yet released the name of the victim in the case. News13 has reached out to Hardee for the identity.

