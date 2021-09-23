Florence man charged with murder in 2017 ‘gang shooting’ found not guilty on 2 counts of attempted murder

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A Florence man was found not guilty on two counts of attempted murder, but a murder charge against him remains unresolved at this point.

Tyquez Cooper was charged with murder in the 2017 shooting death of Jaquaz Cooper. The 12th Circuit Solicitor’s Office believes the shooting was gang-related.

The murder charge was not decided on Thursday, according to the solicitor’s office, because the pathologist who examined the murder victim’s body moved to Florida and was issued a subpoena for another case in Florida.

Thus, the solicitor’s office brought only the two attempted murder charges to court, said Ed Clements, 12th Circuit solicitor. The murder charge is unresolved at this point, he said.

Cooper was charged in the 2017 case along with two other men, Marquarus White and Saquwan Capehart. Allegedly, the three men discharged firearms into an occupied vehicle, injuring one person and killing another.

Cooper also was charged with the two counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.