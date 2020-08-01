Man charged with murder in Darlington County released on bond 7 months later

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A man accused of shooting and killing another man in Darlington County, in December, was released on bond Friday afternoon.

According to online records, Freddy Ray Harris III posted a $100,000 bond on Friday afternoon for a murder charge, along with other charges.

He had been in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center in Darlington County ever since his December arrest. He spent 233 days in jail, according to online records.

According to arrest warrants obtained by News13, Harris shot Kurt Russell Scholl of Hartsville multiple times, at a home on Racetrack Road in the Hartsville area. Scholl died in the shooting.

BONDS FOR MURDER CHARGES

A number of murder suspects have been released on bond in the Pee Dee this year.

Javarius Smith, charged in the 2017 carjacking death of an 88-year-old Timmonsville woman, was released from jail on bond Thursday.

Tirik Johnson-Epps, arrested last October in connection with a deadly shooting that happened on Lucas Street in Florence, was released on bond in March. He was then re-arrested on separate charges and again bonded out this month.

Justin Ray Brewer, charged in an April 2019 murder in Florence County, was released from jail on bond this month.

Travis Butler, accused in a 2019 shooting at a Timmonsville club, was released on bond in May.

Devon Demarco Rembert, charged in April 2018 for the shooting death of a teenager in Lamar, was released on bond in March.

