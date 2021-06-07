Man charged with murder in Sunday morning shooting in South Carolina

UPDATE: According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, James Byrd, 21, of Spartanburg, has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The arrest warrants said Byrd shot Patel with a firearm.

Bond for the weapons charge was set at $3,500 on Sunday. Bond for the murder offense was deferred to the circuit court.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner said a man died after an incident Sunday morning.

The incident happened in the 100 block of Swain Ave in Spartanburg during the early morning hours.

The coroner identified the victim as Kush Jitendra Patel, 22, of Inman. Patel died at the hospital.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said they have identified and located all parties involved and there is no threat to the community.

This is an active investigation.