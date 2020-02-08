Man charged with sexually assaulting 14-year-old in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach man has been charged with criminal sexual conduct with a 14-year-old.

Police say Jorge Alberto Moreno, 41, held a girl down on the bed and molested her, according to the report. The incident happened in February 2017 in Myrtle Beach and Moreno was arrested on Thursday.

Moreno remains in J. Reuben Long Detention Center held on a $50,000 bond.

Count on News13 for updates to this story.

LATEST POSTS