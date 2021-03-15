Man charged with stealing items from Robeson County school district office flooded by Hurricane Matthew

ROBESON CO, N.C. (WBTW) – A Lumberton man has been charged after police say he was stealing items from the old district office for Public Schools of Robeson County, which was flooded during Hurricane Matthew.

Officers with the Lumberton Police Department say they stopped James Smith, 35, as he attempted to leave in a van hauling a trailer at the old main office for the school district on Caton Road. Stolen property was loaded on the trailer, police said.

The offices had been flooded during Hurricane Matthew. Police were dispatched at about 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday for a complaint about a silver van and trailer on the property and that someone was stealing items out of the building.

The stolen property was turned over to employees of the Public Schools of Robeson County.

Smith has been charged with felony breaking and entering, and larceny after breaking and entering. He remains in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $20,000 bond.