Man charged with stealing van near Tanger Outlets, refusing to stop for police

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A man is in jail on $20,000 bond after police say he stole a van near the Tanger Outlets and refused to stop for police.

Anthony Garcia, 27, of Charlotte, was taken into custody after police attempted to stop him on Thursday afternoon. He reportedly tried to steal a different vehicle just before that at Tanger Outlets, police said, which instituted a lockdown at the time per their company policy.

According to the Horry County police report, Garcia stole a white Ford 350 transit van from the Kroger shopping center on Renee Drive.

Garcia told police he was aware they were trying to stop him on 501 and that he was “using the vehicle to try and get to Conway and meet up with a friend,” according to the report.

Garcia was charged with grand larceny $10,00 or more and failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death. He remains in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Tuesday and was given a $10,00 bond on each charge.