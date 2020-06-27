Man dead after stabbing Friday in Pembroke: Deputies

PEMBROKE, NC (WBTW) — Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a reported stabbing Friday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrived at 2:43 p.m. to 45 Hazel Rd., Pembroke and found one person with a stab wound.

Vernar Hammonds, 32, of Pembroke was transported to Southeastern Health and later died from his injuries, deputies say.

Deputies say the incident occurred after a dispute happened between two groups.

Investigators have a person of interest and say the investigation is still ongoing.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division is conducting the investigation. They’re asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910)-671-3170.

