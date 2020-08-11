Man dies after being struck by car while walking along I-95 in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – A man was pronounced dead on scene after he was walking along I-95 and stepped in front of a jeep Monday night.

At around 11:18 p.m., Daniel Grimes, 31, from Virginia was struck by the vehicle after suddenly crossing the median and stepping into oncoming traffic, according to Lumberton police.

The person driving the vehicle had their two children with them at the time of the incident. All three of them were uninjured, police said.

No charges have been filed in this accident. Anyone with additional information concerning this accident can contact Officer Cedrique Bridges at the Lumberton Police Department 910-671-3845.

