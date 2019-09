LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – A man is dead after he jumped into the water at Lake Park in Lake City Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Lake City Police Department, the man jumped into the water to save a child that slipped off the edge of the dock at around 3:25 p.m. The man and the child’s mother jumped in to save her.

Bystanders witnessed this and ran over to help, according to police. All three were pulled from the water, but the man died at the scene.