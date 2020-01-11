Man faces assault, kidnapping charges after woman says she was held at gunpoint

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach man has been charged with assault and kidnapping after an incident on North Ocean Boulevard.

Myrtle Beach police responded to a report of an assault on Jan. 6 at 311 N. Ocean Blvd. A woman told police she was assaulted by Corey Cardell Bellamy, 27, while he was armed with a gun. She said he held a gun to her head and said, “I will kill you,” according to the report.

The victim told police when she tried to leave, he held her in the room while armed with a handgun.

Police charged Bellamy with kidnapping, assault and battery first degree, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and malicious injury to property valued at $2,000 or less.

Bellamy remains in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond for the kidnapping charge. A $50,00 bail has been set for the assault and a $10,000 bail for the weapons charge.