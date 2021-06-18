Man faces murder charge in death of 25-year-old Loris mom

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Corey Dontray Rowell (Source: Marion County Detention Center)

MARION CO, S.C. (WBTW) – Deputies have charged a man with murder in the death of a 25-year-old Loris woman, according to the sheriff’s office.

Corey Dontray Rowell, 26, was arrested and charged with murder on Thursday afternoon. He was in jail on other charges when he was arrested, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Roswell is accused of killing Lasha Rowell on May 13. Her body was found on Tylaura Road near Mullins. She had two daughters, according to her obituary.

Rowell was in the Marion County Detention Center on charges of domestic violence, first-degree, resisting arrest and a weapons charge. He also had been charged with firearms violations in connection with a drive-by shooting in 2020.

Count on News13 for updates as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories