Man facing multiple violent charges following Pembroke protest

PEMBROKE, NC (WBTW) – Investigators with Pembroke Police Department have arrested a man after a protest that occurred on June 26 in Pembroke.

Danny Hunt, 56, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with assault on a female, assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct, according to Police Chief Ed Locklear.

Authorities said charges have been filed for other individuals who were present on the day of the protest.

The town of Pembroke declared a state of emergency and issued a curfew in response to civil unrest after the June 26 demonstraton.

According to the declaration, a peaceful protest organized by UNC Pembroke students on June 26 was met by “counter” protestors in possession of multiple firearms and consuming alcohol. There was name-calling, the use of racial slurs, as well as cans and bottles being thrown at the protesters, according to the declaration.

“We support real change in our society that makes all voices heard, regardless of the color of their skin,” the town wrote in a statement issued about the counter protest. “What we do not support is violence, racism, harassment or threatening action against any member of our community – whether they be a lifelong resident or student.”

Read the full declaration here.

LATEST HEADLINES: