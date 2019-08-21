Man found guilty of kidnapping, sexual assault, robbery in

LONGS, SC (WBTW) – A man has been found guilty of kindapping, sexual assault, and robbery three years after an incident at a home in Longs.

Jeremy Williams was found guilty on Wednesday, Solicitor Jimmy Richardson confirmed to News13.

According to J. Reuben Long Detention Center booking records, Williams, 37, of Longs, is charged with:

assault and battery- second degree

violation of probation

assault and battery- first degree

armed robbery

kidnapping

possession of a weapon during a violent crime

criminal sexual conduct- first degree

burglary- first degree

contempt of family court by adult

In August 2016, officers were called to a home on Pine Needle Dr. in Longs in response to an armed robbery.

A police report said investigators were advised while they were on their way to the home that the victims were being taken to the hospital. When police showed up to the home, they talked to a family member, who said armed black men in masks came into the house with a gun.

