Man found not guilty of murder in former South Carolina fire chief’s death

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – A man who was accused of shooting and killing a former Hardeeville fire chief in 2017 has been found not guilty of murder.

Devon Dunham was arrested in August 2017 for the death of Martin Stevens. The 77-year-old was shot to death in his vehicle at the intersection of Ulman and Boyd streets.

The 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office tells WSAV the jury deliberated two hours Thursday before handing down the verdict.

According to the Island Packet, the defense attorney argued Dunham fired at Stevens “because he was losing his ride.”

Attorney Jeffery Stephens said Dunham wanted a ride but felt threatened and began firing, the paper reports.

Though Dunham confessed to police that he was responsible for Stevens’s death, the jury found him not guilty.