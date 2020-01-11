Man found with multiple gunshot wounds in Myrtle Beach; 19-year-old charged

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A 19-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after police found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds in Myrtle Beach.

Officers responded to a shooting incident on Jan. 4 at Orange Avenue near Crimson Street in Myrtle Beach. Police said Aundry Nathaniel Evans and codefendants shot at the victim during a robbery and hit him multiple times.

Police said they determined Evans “acted in concert with co-defendants during the robbery of the victim.” The victim gave a ride to Evans after which Evans and the codefendants robbed the victim by physical force and took his personal items, according to the report.

Evans remains in J. Reuben Long without bond facing charges of attempted murder, armed robbery and narcotics.