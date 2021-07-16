Man gets 25 years after guilty plea for shooting death on Ocean Blvd. in 2020

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – A man pleaded guilty on Friday in connection with a 2020 killing on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.

Kemian Reese, 24, of Greenwood, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the May 2020 shooting death of 24-year-old Cedric Elmore Jr., also of Greenwood, said Joshua D. Holford, the senior assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

The shooting occurred in a parking lot along Ocean Boulevard at 15th Avenue South.

Judge H. Steven DeBerry sentenced Reese to 25 years in prison to the charge, which is a most serious and violent charge that means he will not be eligible for parole, Holford said.

Elmore’s family also attended the hearing and spoke to the judge during the sentencing.

“Mr. Elmore’s family is appreciative of the great work the Myrtle Beach Police Department did, in this case, to bring this defendant to justice,” Holford said.