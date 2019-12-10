Man gets 5 years in prison for deadly hit-and-run on Highway 17 Bypass

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A man has been sentenced to five years in prison for a deadly hit-and-run on Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach.

Judge Robert Hood sentenced Nicholas Xanthos, 49, to five years in prison on Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to the hit-and-run charge. The crash happened on June 24, 2018, and Xanthos was arrest on July 28, 2018.

Rikkel Collins, 38, of Surfside Beach, died from injuries she sustained after being hit by Hood. The crash was not immediately reported and Collins’ body was discovered the next day, according to the coroner.

Xanthos was charged with reckless homicide where death results and hit and run of a driver involved with death or personal injury.