Man gets 50 years for criminal sexual conduct with a child under age 11 in Marion Co.

MARION CO, SC (WBTW) – A man was sentenced to 50 years for two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 11 in Marion County.

William Bruce Clark Jr. was found guilty of two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, first degree, on Friday, According to 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements. He was sentenced to 25 years on each count to be served consecutively.

He was arrested in April of 2014. Clark will receive credit for three months of time served.

LATEST HEADLINES