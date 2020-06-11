Man impaled by tree, saves daughter’s life

COLORADO (CNN Newsource) – A man and his daughter are recovering after a freak accident over the weekend; They were outside their Colorado home when storms hit, and a tree fell on them. A branch impaled the father who is still in the hospital.

“Out of nowhere it just turned into to what I call a tornado,” Kristin Newman, wife of the man who was impaled.

On Saturday, a rare and powerful storm blew over a tree while the family was outside. It impaled and pinned 9-year-old Kaitlyn and her father Erich.

“He wanted to protect me, so he kind of pushed me to the side,” Kaitlyn said. “It was the whole tree, but he pushed me to a hollow spot.”

Kaitlyn was quickly taken to the hospital, where she was stitched up and later sent home. Erich, on the other hand, has since undergone three surgeries.

“He was impaled by a close to 4-inch diameter size branch’” Kristin said. “It went into his back and came out his front side.”

Four days later, Erich’s family say they are not sure whether to call him a hero or a miracle.

“You know a centimeter difference, and this could’ve been a different story,” Kristin said.

The hospital said he could even come home from the hospital this week, with a twisted keepsake from the day he’ll never forget.

“He has saved the branch,” Kristin said. “He’s like, ‘yeah, I’m going to bring it home and we can put it on the mantle.’”

The family says Erich will need months of treatment and rehab.

