Man in surgical mask, safety vest wanted in connection to Florence bank robbery

Photos Courtesy of Florence Police

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying a man wanted in reference to a robbery which occurred at a bank on West Evans street in Florence.

At approximately 11:27 a.m. Wednesday, officers from the Florence Police Department responded to a reported robbery at 2170 West Evans Street, First Bank.

According to police, the man entered the bank and demanded money from a teller and then left on foot. No weapon was shown, but police say the suspect was possibly armed.

The suspect was wearing a blue crew neck t-shirt, high visibility yellow safety vest, khakis or light colored shorts and a black or dark colored surgical-style mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at

843-665-3191.