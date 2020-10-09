Man killed by hit-and-run driver after sitting down on Florida road, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A 58-year-old man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Friday morning after he reportedly walked into the street and sat down.
The St. Petersburg Police Department said the incident happened just after midnight Friday morning. Police said a driver of a white Nissan Altima struck the man and drove away.
The pedestrian died from his injuries.
The police department is searching for the driver of the sedan. Officers said the car should have left front damage and a missing left front fog light bezel.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Humanitarian agency led by former SC Governor David Beasley wins Nobel Peace Prize
- Myrtle Beach Safari owner featured on ‘Tiger King’ indicted on various animal cruelty charges
- Bridgewater, Panthers surging as they face reeling Falcons
- What does ‘packing the court’ really mean?
- Lake City man dies after police chase leads to multi-vehicle accident involving cement mixer in Florence