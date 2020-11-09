Man killed in shooting at outdoor church service in North Carolina

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man was killed in a shooting outside of a High Point church, according to police.

At about 3:29 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a shooting outside of Living Water Baptist Church on the 1300 block of Brentwood Street.

At the scene, officers found a man dead.

Police also found a few other victims suffering from minor injuries.

Living Water Baptist Church was holding a service outdoors when the shooter opened fire on worshippers.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the High Point Police Department at (336) 883-3224 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.

