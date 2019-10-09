Man pleads guilty in 2018 Florence shooting death, sentenced

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A man pleaded guilty and was sentenced in connection to a 2018 shooting in Florence.

According to court documents, Jerald Romell Green pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in connection to the 2018 shooting death of Broderick Cortez Goodman. He was sentenced on October 3rd.

Green was sentenced to 18 years in prison but after serving 12 years he will be eligible for probation, for an additional three years. On October 7th Green was taken into Department of Corrections custody.

Three other people, including a juvenile, are charged in connection to the case. At the time of their arrests Green, along with Travion Platt, Jaquise Samuel, and a juvenile under the age of 15 were all charged with murder and conspiracy.