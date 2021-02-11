Man pleads guilty in 2019 Murrells Inlet armed robbery of bicyclist

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) – A man who was facing charges in an armed robbery reported in Murrells Inlet in 2019, has pleaded guilty.

Mark William Visockis, 31, of Myrtle Beach, pleaded guilty to strong arm robbery, a lesser charge than he initially faced.

“He pleaded guilty to strong arm robbery from his 2019 arrest of armed robbery,” Tonya Root from the solicitor’s office said. “It’s the same case. He was sentenced to 40 months with a recommendation he be referred to the Abuse Treatment Unit of the SC Department of Corrections.”

Visockis was one of two men and a woman were in a vehicle near the intersection of U.S. Highway 17 and Willcox Avenue in 2019 when they forced a bicycle rider off the road.

One of the men pulled a knife and demanded his money. The victim surrendered an undisclosed amount of cash. The three were apprehended at a gas station nearby.

The other two charged in the robbery were Marcus William Ortagus, of Murrells Inlet and Chelsea Lynn Watterson, of Myrtle Beach.