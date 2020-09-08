Man pleads guilty to charges related to Enterprise Road car burning, murder charges dropped

SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) – A man who was a suspect in a Socastee burned car murder case is no longer facing murder charges after pleading guilty to other charges held against him.

Michael Wixted Faile, 37, was one of four men suspected in a murder case after two bodies were found burned inside a vehicle in July of 2018 on Butler Road, just off Enterprise Road in Socastee.

Faile was charged with two counts of murder and trafficking in heroin, morphine, etc. 28 grams or more, according to warrants.

A hand-written affidavit by Faile was filed in Horry County on Feb. 6 of 2019. In that letter, Faile argues he had nothing to do with the crimes.

Faile entered a guilty plea last week to the charges of solicitation to commit a felony and possession with intent to distribute heroin. The two murder charges were dropped as a result of the guilty plea.

While the cases for the other suspects are still pending, Faile was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 4 years probation, according to Senior Assistant Solicitor Josh Holford.

Zachary Stell, 31, of Myrtle Beach was charged with two counts of murder. David L. Cook, 44, of Little River and William D. Tatum, 37, of Myrtle Beach were charged with two counts of murder, as well as arson and drug charges.

LATEST HEADLINES: