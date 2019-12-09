Man possibly connected to Brittanee Drexel’s disappearance gets probation for robbery

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man who authorities believe is connected to the disappearance of Brittantee Drexel is a free man on an unrelated robbery charge.

A judge on Monday gave Timothy Taylor three years probation in the 2011 McDonald’s robbery case.

Taylor was prosecuted for the same robbery in state court in 2011. He faced 10 to 20 years in prison for that incident.

The federal government later filed an indictment charging Taylor with the same crime. Taylor pleaded guilty to those federal charges as well.

The FBI believes Taylor is connected to the disappearance of Brittanee Drexel.

Taylor’s lawyers suggest prosecutors added the federal charges hoping he would give up evidence in the Drexel case. However, Taylor’s lawyers argue he had no involvement in her disappearance.

Brittanee Drexel was last seen while on spring break in Myrtle Beach back in 2009. Then in 2016, the FBI announced Drexel was taken to McClellanville. Agents said she was held against her will and killed. Drexel is presumed dead although her body has never been found.