Man previously wanted by Horry County Police in missing teen case, now facing charges

Jon Wynn Jarrard is now facing charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and violation of probation (mugshot from J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

AYNOR, SC (WBTW) – An Aynor man previously wanted in a missing teen case in Horry County, is now facing a number of charges.

Jon Wynn Jarrard was arrested Sunday afternoon and remains in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Thursday afternoon.

He is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and violation of probation.

The Horry County Police Department announced last week that both Jarrard and a 15-year-old girl who he was last seen with, were safely located by police.

Jon Jarrard was recently arrested in Horry County

Police previously asked for the public’s help in locating them. Police said at that time that Jarrard was wanted for contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The department also said Jarrard is known to have violent tendencies and asked the public not to approach him.