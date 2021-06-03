Man released on bond for manslaughter, attempted murder charges arrested again in another shooting incident

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) — A man released from jail on bond after being charged with voluntary manslaughter was arrested again on Tuesday in connection with another shooting incident.

Deonte Frankwon Hamilton, who was released in late 2020, has been charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling on May 13, according to a report from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened on McFarland Street at about 11:40 a.m. No injuries were reported.

Hamilton was released on an $80,000 bond on Oct. 29, 2020, after being charged with voluntary manslaughter and other charges stemming from an Aug. 2019 shooting.

In October 2019, two months after the manslaughter charge, Hamilton was charged with four counts of attempted murder, criminal conspiracy, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a weapon, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and discharging firearms into a dwelling, according to booking records.

According to the sheriff’s office, Hamilton and Keith Kevin Larry went to the 1300 block of Larrys Drive in August 2019 and were involved in a “physical altercation.” During that altercation, a “firearm was discharged,” hitting the victim, who died, reports state.

Hamilton remains in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center without bond.