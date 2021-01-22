Man rescued after falling through floor into 20-ft well at South Carolina home

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – Gaffney Fire Department officials rescued a man who fell into a well at a Gaffney home on Thursday.

According to fire officials, the incident happened on Broad Street in Gaffney just before 12:50 p.m.

  • Crews rescued a man trapped in a well at a Gaffney home on Thursday. (Picture: Gaffney City Fire Facebook)
Gaffney Police Department officials said the man was reportedly doing repairs on a home and fell through the flood and into a 20-foot well. They said the man is responsive and was taken to the hospital.

