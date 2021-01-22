GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – Gaffney Fire Department officials rescued a man who fell into a well at a Gaffney home on Thursday.
According to fire officials, the incident happened on Broad Street in Gaffney just before 12:50 p.m.
Gaffney Police Department officials said the man was reportedly doing repairs on a home and fell through the flood and into a 20-foot well. They said the man is responsive and was taken to the hospital.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Georgia Rep. Greene says she filed articles of impeachment against President Biden
- Man rescued after falling through floor into 20-ft well at South Carolina home
- Bodies found shot to death in 44-year-old South Carolina cold case identified
- Senate Republicans can shut door on immigration reform with filibuster
- Mild today with morning clouds and afternoon clearing