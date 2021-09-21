Man robbed at gunpoint while at work in Aynor, police say

AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police arrested a man after they say he robbed a man while he was at work in Aynor.

On April 29, officers responded to the area of Newton Road in reference to a robbery. When they arrived, they found a victim who claimed he was working in a Tobacco Field at Bill Johns Road when he was robbed at gunpoint, according to incident reports obtained by News13.

The victim said he was working when he saw a vehicle sitting nearby that he recognized, so he went over to talk to the driver, according to police.

When he got to the vehicle, he opened the back door and a person inside pulled out a gun and pointed it at his head, according to the report.

The victim said two people then pinned him down, covering his head while they stole $700 in bills and his credit card before fleeing the scene, according to police.

Shawn Murphy, 27, was arrested and charged with armed robbery. He is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $15,000 bond pretrial.