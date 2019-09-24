Man robbed in NC while picking up woman he met online

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man told investigators he was robbed by a group of men while trying to meet up with a woman he met online.

According to a search warrant, the victim said the woman told him to drive to a location on Pennock Road to meet her for a date on Sept. 17.

When he got there, victim said he saw a woman standing in front of a silver car but it was not the same woman he thought he had been talking to online.

The victim said he then saw four men come out of the woods and one man held a rifle to his neck and they robbed him.

The victim said they stole two of his gold necklaces, his wallet, his phone, and his watch.

According to the Durham County Sheriff’s Office, investigators said this case is still ongoing and no arrests have been made in connection with the robbery.

Investigators told CBS 17 that people should remember that not everyone you meet online will tell the truth about who they are, so its best to get to know the person online before you decide to meet up with them.

“Unfortunately, people use the internet to commit crimes and trick people,” said Det. Ryan Lounsberry with the Durham County Sheriff’s Office. “Start a relationship with someone beforehand and try to know who you are meeting beforehand.”

Lounsberry said it is best to make sure you go somewhere in public for the first meeting. He added that people should remember to do this when making any Craigslist or any other online sales transactions, as well.

“I mean, you probably should meet people in public place that is well lit,” Lounsberry said. “You just kind of have to use your common sense and if it doesn’t feel right, then I wouldn’t do it.”

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office provides safe and secure locations to conduct online sale transactions at the Courthouse Parking Lot on South Roxboro and Pettigrew streets.

Officials say a deputy can be present for the transaction. Call 919-560-0900 to schedule an appointment.