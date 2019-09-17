Man robbed in parking lot of $4K in gold necklaces and bracelet; car stolen

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A man reported a robber took his three gold necklaces and gold bracelet before stealing his car at gunpoint, police said.

The man was leaving a friend’s home in Sandygate Village on Osceola Street at 10:40 p.m. Monday when a man approached him and held a gun on him, police reported. “The victim stated that the suspect grabbed him by his necklaces and demanded that the victim give all of his jewelry otherwise he was going to ‘pop him’.”

The man said he had three gold necklaces and one gold bracelet valued at about $4,000 stolen from him. The suspect then took the man’s keys and stole his 2006 Jeep Brand Cherokee, police said, with a Kelly Blue Book value of about $2,300. A BOLO was put out for the Jeep.

The man described the suspect as a 25- to 35-year-old male, about 6’5” and250 pounds, wearing a blue Golden State Warriors jersey. The suspect had a towel over his head, concealing his face. The gun was described as a black Glock with an extended magazine.