Man run over by cow on Arkansas Bridge

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — Law enforcement dealt with an accident involving a cow and a man on Garrison Avenue bridge according to the Fort Smith Fire Department (FSFD).

A man was run over by a cow according to the FSFD Battalion Chief Terry Graves and the incident happened before 11 a.m.

Here’s what happened according to the fire department: A cow got loose from the stockyards and made its way to the Garrison Bridge. A man confronted the cow on the bridge and tried to capture it. Instead, the man suffered a fractured ankle when he was bowled over by the animal. The cow is now “in custody” and inside the trailer.

The cow made its way to 5th Street and D Street before being captured.

The incident caused traffic delays on the bridge heading into Oklahoma.

