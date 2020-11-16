Man sentenced in Virginia Walmart barcode swap after guilty plea

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (AP) – A man who was accused of swapping the tags on the barcodes of two items at a Walmart in Virginia has been sentenced to five years in prison with all but one day suspended.

The Roanoke Times reported Sunday prosecutors accused Andrew Zachary Ray of changing the barcodes between the items so that a blanket that should have cost $44.96 rang up as $13.46.

When he was arrested in August, a convoy of police vehicles, including a mobile command center, responded to his home in Catawba.

Judge Mike Fleenor sentenced Ray Thursday after he pleaded guilty to a felony charge of larceny third or subsequent offense.

