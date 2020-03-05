Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for 2017 Horry County shooting

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A Galivants Ferry man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to shooting a 43-year-old man in 2017, according to authorities.

Jonathan Lamar Allen, 29, of Galivants Ferry, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to voluntary manslaughter in the 2017 shooting death of Boyd Wayne Graham, 43, also of Galivants Ferry.

Allen must serve at least eighty-five percent of his 25-year sentence before he will become eligible for parole.

Physical and forensic evidence, along with witness statements produced by the investigation, revealed Allen drove to the victim’s home in the late evening hours of July 20, 2017, confronted the victim at the front door and leveled a pistol at the victim’s face. After a short struggle, Allen fatally shot the victim, resulting in his death, according to the solicitor’s office.

“A special thanks goes to our law enforcement partners who assisted in the investigation and prosecution of this case, especially to the tireless efforts of the Horry County Police Department investigators, officers and personnel who worked many hours in the pursuit of justice to bring this case to a final resolution,” M. O’Bryan Martin, the assistant solicitor of the case, said. “We also would like to thank investigators with the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s office, the multiple family members and members of the community who assisted in this case.”