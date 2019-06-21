Man sentenced to 84 months for marriage fraud scheme in Florida

PANAMA CITY, Fla. – A man previously found guilty of running a fraudulent marriage operation in Bay County has been sentenced.

According to the U.S. attorney’s office, Ravi Kolla, an illegal immigrant from India, organized over 80 unlawful marriages, the majority of which involved male Indian nationals who had overstayed their visas.

Each bride was to be paid $12,000 dollars over a defined period for the arrangement.

Kolla has been sentenced to 84 months in prison for conspiracy to commit marriage and visa fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.